Donald Trump's ex-lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani sparks huge uproar after attending Yankees event

Former New York City Mayor and Donald Trumo’s ex-lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, found himself at the center of controversy after attending a New York Yankees fan event on Sunday. This move raised eyebrows, as Giuliani had previously claimed to boycott the team due to their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Giuliani, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, openly stated last summer that he was boycotting games due to the team's stance on BLM, a movement aimed at addressing issues of racial injustice and discrimination.

Despite this declaration, Giuliani was seen mingling with fans and signing autographs at the "Pinstripe Pride 2024" event held at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 79-year-old politician, who served as Mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, had also distanced himself from the Los Angeles Dodgers, criticizing their "Pride Night" invitation to a drag group satirizing and declaring a war on Christianity.

Despite Giuliani’s previous claims of boycotting the Yankees over political disagreements, his recent activity showcased his continued support for the MLB team.

Giuliani’s appearance at the New York Yankees event comes in the wake of his recent bankruptcy declaration, following a defamation lawsuit that ordered him to pay $148 million for spreading lies about two former Georgia election workers.

The damages verdict underscored the consequences of his false conspiracy theories, leading to racist threats and harassment against the individuals involved.

As Giuliani faces financial challenges and legal consequences, his involvement in controversies continues to shape public perceptions of his political and personal affiliations.

