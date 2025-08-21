  • home icon
  Donovan Mitchell recalls how Aaron Judge almost made him quit social media with a massive HR after internet-breaking bet

Donovan Mitchell recalls how Aaron Judge almost made him quit social media with a massive HR after internet-breaking bet

By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:01 GMT
New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays
Donovan Mitchell recalls how Aaron Judge almost made him quit social media - Source: Getty

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's remarkable hitting has wowed fans over the years, and the two-time American League MVP nearly put an end to NBA star Donovan Mitchell's social media account.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is a big baseball fan and during a conversation with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor on "Café con Lindor," the NBA All-Star recalled an incident involving Aaron Judge.

Mitchell, a die-hard Mets fan, bet against Judge hitting a grand slam during the Subway Series encounter at Citi Field in June last year. The Mets superfan announced on X that he would delete his Twitter if Judge hit a grand slam.

"Do you remember that game?" Lindor asked after Mitchell read his Tweet from last June.
"I was on Instagram live when that happened," Mitchell replied.
Although Judge hit a grand slam, the Cavaliers guard revealed why he didn't delete his Twitter.

"Yeah, and you deleted it?" Lindor asked.
"I couldn't. We won the game, (so) it canceled out," Mitchell responded with a laugh.

Despite Judge reaching base four times and his late heroics, the Mets won 9-7.

Donovan Mitchell wants to emulate Francisco Lindor after ending NBA career

While Donovan Mitchell continues to be pivotal figure for the Cavs, the All-Star guard made a bold claim about life after his basketball career is over in the second episode of “Café con Lindor” podcast.

“I will say, at some point ,I will try to be (Francisco Lindor) when I’m done playing [basketball]. I’m going to try to be you (in baseball). Watch,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell's NBA stint has a baseball connection as the guard wears No. 45 for the Cavaliers, the number basketball icon Michael Jordan wore during his minor league stint with the Chicago White Sox.

While the Cleveland star is a natural athlete and has made several incredible plays over the years, playing baseball at the highest level might prove too much of a stretch.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
