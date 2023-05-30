Former MLB player Doug Mientkiewicz let loose on Andy Pettitte during a recent interview. The 2004 World Series champion has been around the game a long time and was direct and candid when discussing Pettitte's controversial past.

The two players played together with the New York Yankees during the 2007 season. Pettitte was entering the final stages of his career at that time, but was still considered one of the game's premier pitchers.

Pettitte was caught up in the Mitchell Report scandal, a report that investigated the use of illegal performance enhancing substances. Despite being cited in the report, the Yankees pitcher went on to play several more years in the league. He was also named as a coach for the USA World Baseball team. Pettitte did apologize after the report was released.

Per a recent article by Audacy, Mientkiewicz called out Pettitte for his conduct and the poor manner in which he handled the situation.

"Don’t act like you apologized from the start…that’s bulls--t. You got caught, and then you admitted it," said Meintkiewicz

Doug Mientkiewicz was speaking during an episode of the Foul Territory podcast and didn't hold back:

"They keep rewarding these guys. The list goes on and on."

Pettitte acknowledged that he tried a human growth hormone while he was recovering from an elbow injury between 2002 and 2004.

Andy Pettitte is a three-time All-Star and a five-time World Series champion

Pitching coach Andy Pettitte and manager Mark DeRosa of Team USA pose for a photo before the start of the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field

Andy Pettitte is considered one of the all-time great New York Yankees pitcher. He won five World Series titles with the organization between 1995-2013. The southpaw had two-year spell for the Houston Astros, but was known for his time with the Yankees organization.

Over 15 years in the Bronx, Pettitte finished with a 219-127 record and 3.94 ERA. He recorded over 2,000 strikouts during that stretch and was selected to the All-Star game on three different occasions.

Pettitte also hold the record for most MLB postseason wins (19).

Pettitte may have been hoping that after a long period out of the game fans would've forgotten about his controversial past. Doug Mientkiewicz made his feelings clear on the subject.

