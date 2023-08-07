Down goes Anderson shirt: All you need to know about latest MLB apparel

Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson's brawl in the clash between Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox is still making a lot of noise in the baseball community. Fans are cashing in on the opportunity to make it a significant event as tee shirts related to the incident are being sold online.

The sixth innings of the second game of the series between both division rivals turned ugly when Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson got into a fist fight. Ramirez, trying to complete a double, slid in to the base bag between Anderson's legs, but as soon as he got up, things got heated between the pair. They started throwing punches at each other before the benches cleared to separate the two players.

During the fight, one of Ramirez's punches landed right on the face of the second base infielder, which practically floored Anderson to the ground. It took him a few seconds to gather himself, and he was helped up by his teammates who were busy restraining the two players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly the Guardians radio play-by-play announcer that was calling the game, Tom Hamilton, made a hilarious comment as if he were covering a boxing match.

"DOWN GOES ANDERSON, DOWN GOES ANDERSON," Hamilton said.

GV Art + Apparel @GVartwork



Our “Down Goes Anderson” shirt is available online now for a limited time. Grab one right away and show Jose that all of Cleveland has his back! 🥊 Quite possibly our most requested shirt of all time is officially here!Our “Down Goes Anderson” shirt is available online now for a limited time. Grab one right away and show Jose that all of Cleveland has his back! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/WXigChM3LV

That quickly gained a lot of traction on social media as fans started resharing the quote.

Apparently, it has become a sensation in Cleveland, as a specialized apparel brand, GV Art + Apparel, has made a 'Down Goes Anderson' tee shirt out of it. The tee shirt is worth $30 and is available in all sizes with price variations.

'Down Goes Anderson' shirt an effort to show Cleveland is right behind their superstar

Jose Ramirez is arguably the most important player in the Cleveland Guardians roster.

The Dominican has been at the top of his game for the last few years, recording three consecutive All Star apperances. After the incident with Anderson, he was given a standing ovation by the Cleveland crowd.

The tee shirt has been likely designed by the Guardians faithful to show more support for their star player.