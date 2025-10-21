Drake goes viral with 5-word message wearing Jays jersey as Toronto ends 32-year World Series drought

Canadian rapper and Toronto Blue Jays fans Drake celebrated the franchise's thrilling 4-3 win in the American League Championship Series decider against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.Drake shared a clip of Mariners star Julio Rodriguez's third strikeout in the ninth inning to end the game on his Instagram story. As the Blue Jays clinched a comeback win after the strikeout, the Canadian rapper was seen shouting and jumping with joy.He captioned his story with a five-word message:&quot;Big show it's up 6'errrrrrs.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrake, a Toronto native, has associated himself with other MLB teams in the past. He threw the first pitch at Progressive Field in 2011 after declaring himself a Guardians fan. He also donned a Houston Astros jersey in the past to commemorate his ties with the city.With the Blue Jays ending their 32-year-old World Series drought, fans might catch a glimpse of Drake at one of the Fall Classic games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre in the coming days.Blue Jays manager praised players after historic ALCS comeback against MarinersThe Blue Jays trailed 2-0 in the series after the first two games but won the next four of five games to eliminate the Mariners, becoming the first team to lose the first two home games in ALCS and still making it to the World Series.Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised the mental fortitude of the players and their ability to bounce back from setbacks. Schneider had special praise for George Springer, who turned around the game and the series with a three-run home run on Monday night.&quot;It takes so much work and perseverance to get to this point, and I love this entire group,&quot; Schneider said postgame. &quot;It's so fitting —bottom of our order gets it done again. There's probably no other person on planet Earth that I want up other than George Springer and his October magic.&quot;The Blue Jays are celebrating their first World Series appreances since 1993, still they will be wary of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who stormed into the Fall Classic after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.