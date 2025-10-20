"Drama queen"; "Just bang some trash cans" - Fans divided as Carlos Vargas nearly drills George Springer with wild pitch in heated ALCS Game 6

The Toronto Blue Jays' American League Championship Series is living up to the billing as the AL East winners forced a decisive Game 7 after beating the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Sunday.Veteran Blue Jays slugger George Springer, who has been in the news after he was struck by Bryan Woo's pitch in Game 5, was almost struck in the head by Mariners closer Carlos Vargas.Vargas' wayward 99 mph fastball almost cleaned up Springer, who was down on his knees after taking evasive actions.However, fans were divided on the sequence of play.&quot;Just bang some trash cans.&quot;Kirby Phillips @KJPhillips7LINKJust bang some trash cans&quot;Springer is such a drama queen.&quot;scottycatt @scottycattLINKSpringer is such a drama queen.&quot;Canada fans always this sensitive?&quot;SSCoug @Coug_206LINKCanada fans always this sensitive?&quot;Damn, that pitch was wild. Tough one for Springer.&quot;Jade @_Jadeweb3LINKDamn, that pitch was wild. Tough one for Springer.&quot;Springer is beat up…. Hope his knee gets better.&quot;AJH - Question Everything @1_2_questionLINKSpringer is beat up…. Hope his knee gets betterSpringer was hit on the knee in the previous game and suffered a knee contusion. Although the tests came back negative, the veteran designated hitter struggled with his injured knee on Sunday and was seen getting attended by trainers in the dugout.The former World Series winner went 0-for-4 on the night, inducing a walk as the Blue Jays won 6-2.Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised George Springer's resolve to play despite knee injury after hit by pitchWhile there was uncertainty around George Springer's availability for Game 6 after his knee injury, the veteran slugger told Blue Jays manager John Schneider that he was fine to continue.&quot;He was in good spirits yesterday, I think just getting some reassurance with the CT scan coming back [negative],” Schneider said ahead of Game 6. “It was going to take a whole lot more, I think, to keep him out of the lineup. So he was feeling better yesterday, feeling better today.”Although Springer is reluctant to throw in the towel, his struggles at the plate on Sunday due to his injury might force Schneider's hand for the series-decider on Monday.