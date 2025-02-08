Dricus du Plessis gets succinct strategy tip from Bobby Miller’s girlfriend for UFC 312 title fight against Sean Strickland

Natalie Loureda, the girlfriend of LA Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller, is a martial artist, having practiced Taekwondo under her father. In her podcast, "Rolling with the Punches," Loureda provides previews, predictions and recaps of major combat sports events, especially the UFC PPVs.

As such, Loureda previewed UFC 312 on Saturday through her podcast. The main event is a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Loureda provided a short and succinct game plan for du Plessis to retain the title.

"[Sean] Strickland wants to keep this fight standing. I think if DDP [Dricus du Plessis] fights to win, he could exhaust him and land a haymaker," Loureda said [20:34].

The title fight is a rematch of UFC 297 when du Plessis was the challenger. The South African emerged victorious via a split decision to become the first UFC champion from his country. Going into UFC 312, du Plessis is the oddsmakers favorite.

As for Bobby Miller, the 25-year-old will be looking to claim a rotation spot in the upcoming spring training. The Dodgers have added plenty of talent this offseason, leaving him no option but to excel.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend previews UFC 312 co-main event

The co-main event of UFC 312 is a strawweight title fight between champion Zhang Weili and challenger Tatiana Suarez. Despite being the challenger, Suarez is the oddsmakers' favorite due to her elite grappling and wrestling credentials.

Speaking on her podcast, Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda previewed the fight, highlighting the obstacles and challenges her compatriot had to face.

"[Zhang] Weili is a legend," she said (19:59). "I still think about those fights with Joanna [Jędrzejczyk] and Rose (Namajunas). But Tatiana [Suarez] is legit. She's a cancer survivor and shows that her fighting spirit goes beyond the Octagon. She was truly rolling with the punches inside and outside of the cage.

"She dreamed of being an Olympic wrestler, but then she got thyroid cancer, so then she shifted to professional MMA. I just hope that when she goes out there, she feels her 100% best because when she is at her 100% best, she's a gladiator."

Bobby Miller's girlfriend also gave her predictions for the main and co-main event of the PPV card. Loureda picked Dricus du Plessis to retain the middleweight title in the main event but went for the challenger Suarez in the co-main event.

