  • "Dude has the best lines" - Fans lose it over Pete Alonso's "surfing on top of a dragon" comment after walk-off HR in 5-2 win

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 15, 2025 05:25 GMT
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
Pete Alonso with his 34th home run of the season (Source: Imagn)

Pete Alonso's walk off homer lifted the New York Mets' spirits as they took a 5-2 much-needed win over the Texas Rangers to break their eight-game losing streak. The 'Pokar Bear' had some strong words while directly addressing the Mets' faithful.

Pete Alonso hit his 34th homer of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning against Rangers' Luis Curvelo. As he rounded the bases, he managed to salute the team's dugout, tossing his helmet while also untucking his shirt as he got serenaded by his teammates waiting at home plate. After the game, his hilarious but emotional reaction personified his personality.

"That one felt amazing," Alonso said. "I felt like I was surfing on top of a dragon there, and that was sick. Oh, thank you guys so much for coming out. Keep on supporting us, guys. This year ain't over. Keep supporting us. Keep backing us. We're going to keep playing really hard for you guys and really appreciate your own unwavering support. You guys are the best. Thank you."
Fans were quickly onto the scene as they took to X to give their reactions. Here are a few of them:

"This dude has the best lines in these moments lol," a fan said.
"How can you not love this guy?" another fan said.
"Imagine not making him a Met for life," a fan made their feelings known.
"The first rallying cry of the season," a fan commented.
"This needs to become a thing for the Mets. Last year we had Grimace, this year we have the Dragon," another fan commented.
"Can’t wait for the shirt of Pete surfing on a dragon!!" a fan said.
Alonso's home run broke the longest losing streak in franchise history in seven seasons. Earlier, starter Nolan McLean went six scoreless innings to drop his rookie season's ERA to just 1.19 from his first six starts.

Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo had driven in two runs for the Mets in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. Joc Pederson tied the score in the top of the seventh with a 2-RBI single, which later set the stage for Alonso.

Pete Alonso reasserts Mets' need to scrape out wins

The Mets seem to have dug their own grave, but can still keep out of it. On June 12, they were the best team in baseball with a 45-24 record, but since have dropped 49 games and are brink of dropping out of the postseason spots.

“We need them all at this point,” Alonso added. “No matter whether it’s today, tomorrow or however many games we have left, we need as many games as we can. We’ve just got to do the best we can to stack ‘em.”

The Mets stretched the gap to the San Francisco Giants, currently in the fourth spot in the NL Wild Card places, to 1.5 games. They face another National League contender, the San Diego Padres, up next.

