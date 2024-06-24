"Dumpster diver Cashman back at it"; "They saw Severino on Mets and needed to get even" - Fans react as Yankees sign J.D. Davis from A's

The New York Yankees are gearing up to begin a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field. Just before the series against their city rivals, the Bronx Bombers acquired a former Mets player to bolster their team.

On Sunday, the Yankees acquired infielder J.D. Davis and got some cash from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Jordan Groshans. Davis inked a $2.5 million contract in March with the Athletics.

However, the club designated him for assignment last week, and now he is set to join the Yankees on Tuesday. Several fans reacted to the trade news shared by Talkin’ Baseball.

“They saw Severino on the Mets and needed to get even,” a fan said.

“Dumpster diver Cashman back at it,” another fan said.

“JD Davis beard was the loser in this trade,” another fan wrote.

Many others continued sharing their reactions with some discussing the trade details.

“Not a bad depth piece tbh,” a comment reads.

“Not sure why you would trade Cash, he's a future all star,” another comment reads.

“Getting ready for the J.D. Davis go ahead homer on Tuesday to beat the Mets😭💀,” someone wrote.

While playing for the Oakland Athletics, J.D. Davis batted .232, hit four home runs, and had five RBIs in 135 plate appearances.

J.D. Davis could be a good addition to Yankees' injury-riddled roster

Yankees Anthony Rizzo will likely be out of action until August due to a fractured right forearm while Giancarlo Stanton is out with a left hamstring injury. On Tuesday, the club called up rookie catcher and first baseman Ben Rice to cover for their losses.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone plans to use J.D. Davis mainly as the right-handed hitter in a platoon with Rice at first base.

“Hopefully he can come here and give us a little spark, especially if I get him in there against left-handed pitching,” Boone said (via MLB.com). “Just where we are, a couple of injuries down, hopefully he can be a little shot in the arm and be a piece to help us win some games.”

Last season, Davis played for the San Francisco Giants, hitting .248 with a .325 on-base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage. In 144 games, he hit 23 doubles, one triple, 18 home runs, and had a career-high 69 RBIs.