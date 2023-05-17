Dustin May Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery timetable for LA Dodgers pitcher 

During today's matchup against the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dustin May exited the game after the first inning with an apparent arm injury. The 25-year-old's velocity was reportedly down throughout the inning, which has led to speculation that the injury could be severe.

While May's velocity was down, he was impressive during the first inning, recording two strikeouts of Joey Gallo and Carlos Correa. However, upon leaving the mound, it was clear that there was something wrong with the young pitcher. Dylan Covey entered the game in relief of the injured starter.

This injury is not only unwelcome for fans of the Dodgers but is scary for May, who underwent Tommy John Surgery during the 2021 season. While the extent of the injury is yet to be known, the fact that he was clutching the same arm that he had surgery on is worrisome.

"The best case for the #Dodgers and Dustin May would be that it’s just some scare tissue breaking loose. Here’s hoping." - @michael_k_woods

The injury is also unfortunate for Dustin May as he was enjoying a solid rebound season coming off of the serious injury. Through eight games this season, May has posted an impressive 4-1 record with a 2.68 ERA and 32 strikeouts.

There has been no official update about May yet, if the injury is as serious as some fear, there is a potential for him to miss significant time. The typical recovery from Tommy John Surgery ranges from 12-18 months. However, considering he has already missed time to the same injury, it may extend longer before the Los Angeles Dodgers see him pitch for the big club again.

flamethrower Dustin May shares his experience rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. "I feel like it's more of a mental grind than physical..." @Dodgers flamethrower Dustin May shares his experience rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. "I feel like it's more of a mental grind than physical..."@Dodgers flamethrower Dustin May shares his experience rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. https://t.co/O3E4sz3Gh7

"I feel like it's more of a mental grind than physical..." @Dodgers flamethrower Dustin May shares his experience rehabbing from Tommy John surgery." - @MLBNetwork

A look at Dustin May's MLB career to this point

It's been a difficult few seasons for May, who has struggled to maintain his health, never pitching more than 56.0 innings in a single MLB season. However, when he has been healthy, May has shown flashes of superstardom. In 190.2 career innings, May has a career 3.12 ERA with 172 strikeouts.

May was selected in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the same draft that the club selected infielder Gavin Lux, pitcher Tony Gonsolin, and Zach McKinstry.

Both May and Lux were set to become key pieces of the future, both have sustained several injuries, with Gavin Lux suffering a season-ending knee injury earlier this year.

