Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez extended his incredible postseason by slugging a pair of solo home runs in the Astros' 5-4 defeat to the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the ALCS on Monday, October 16, at Minute Maid Park.

As reported, Alvarez, was not well during the Astros vs. Rangers game in the AL Championship Series. The Cuban player had a rough game in the 2-0 defeat to Rangers despite hitting .438 with four home runs and six RBIs in Game 1 of the Division Series.

Before Game 2, when questioned about Alvarez's health, manager Dusty Baker said (via Sports Illustrated):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s fine. He’s better today than he was yesterday. Like I was telling somebody yesterday, as a responsible man, a family man, you go to work, you know. And I never saw my dad in the bed ever sick, and I’m sure he was sick. And sometimes as a man, you just go to work.”

Yordan Alvarez is now the sixth player in postseason history to have two games with multiple home runs.

Yordan Alvarez's baseball career with Houston Astros

Alvarez was chosen by the Astros in 2019 and in the same year, he became only the fourth player in MLB history to blast four home runs in his first five games. Along with receiving the AL Rookie of the Month Award, he made history by becoming the first player to score 16 runs in his first 12 games.

The 26-year-old scored his 100th run in 2021, becoming the league's top-ranked player and doing so in the seventh-fastest time. He became the fourth Cuban-born player and the first designated hitter since Ortiz to win the ALCS Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the same year.

Alvarez agreed to a six-year, $115 million contract deal with the Astros in 2022. On July 10, MLB confirmed Yordan Alvarez's selection as a reserve DH to the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, his first career selection.