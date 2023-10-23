Astros manager Dusty Baker has invoked his past in relation to the recent episode that saw both the 74-year old as well as relief pitcher Bryan Abreu ejected from a game.

The sequence in question transpired during the eighth inning og Game 5 of the ALCS last Friday between the Astros and Texas Rangers in Arlington. It involved Abreu belting Rangers batter Adolis Garcia 98.9 mph fastball, and both benches clearing within seconds.

The umpire crew team then determined that Bryan Abreu had nipped Garcia on purpose. The right-hander was ejected, which caused Dusty Baker to rush to his pitchers defense, which in turn, led to the veteran manager's ejection.

"Bryan Abreu and Dusty Baker have been ejected from the game." - FOX Sports: MLB

The move is widely expected to have served as retaliation for a grandiose home run celebration after taking Justin Verlander deep in the sixth inning. Now old-time ball tactics at play here, no doubt.

The league later announced that Abreu would be suspended for two games on account of his actions. The move has left the Houston Astros bullpen short. Soon thereafter, Bryan Abreu sported a 1.75 ERA and was one of the Astros' best bullpen arms this year. The 26-year old has decided to appeal the decision.

Ahead of Game 6 of the ALCS, Chandler Rome, an Astros beat writer for the The Athletic, reported on Dusty Baker's take on Abreu's appeal. Although enraged at Abreu's ejection in the moment, Baker hesitated to fan the flames any further.

"During the continued questioning about Bryan Abreu’s appeal status, Dusty Baker said “I’m not a lawyer, even though my mom wanted me to be a lawyer, that’s too much school.” - Chandler Rome

According to Baker, a former MLB star in his own right, he cannot comments as he is "not a laywer". The native of Riverside California went on to outline that his late mother, Christine, had always wanted her son to take the legal route, educationally speaking.

Game 6 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will be on Sunday night in Houston.

Dusty Baker's alleged decision a vestige of times gone by

Adolis' Garcia's bat flip was remiscent of Toronto Blue Jays' star Jose Bautista's, pulled off in the 2015 ALDS against the Rangers. Much like Bautista's, Garcia's showmanship very likely rubbed Baker and the Astros the wrong way. Now, unlike in times past, the pitcher will have to shoulder the consequences.