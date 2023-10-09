Framber Valdez had a rough day on the mound as the Astros lost a crucial game 2 in the ALDS to the Minnesota Twins. Houston's starter earned five runs on the night in a 6-2 losing effort for his club, but coach Framber Valdez came to his rescue.

Valdez has had an average season for Houston. He had a 12-11 record in the regular season with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts. His highlight of the season was a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in August.

Quite justifiably, he was chosen to start the second game for ALDS behind Justin Verlander. However, Valdez pitched 4.1 innings, giving away five runs on seven hits and walking three walks with five strikeouts.

Early on in the first innings he gave away an RBI double to his former teammate Carlos Correa who has been providing strong at-bats for the Twins. In the second, he was blasted to left center field by Kyle Farmer for a two-run shot before Correa again piled on the misery with a two-RBI single.

Coach Dusty Baker came to his defense as he said about Framber's performance in his post-game interview:

"He got a couple pitches up. He had Correa who's had a great series so far. He had him one ball and two strikes and then hung a breaking ball up and then the home run to Farmer was a pitch.

"You know he's only human. This guy has been lights out in the playoffs in the last few years and he just showed he is human. They out hit us and outpitched us," Dusty Baker said.

Framber Valdez might be needed to start clutch game 5

As per the starting pitching rotation, Framber Valdez might be required in the series-deciding game 5, if it's required.

He will need to put the aforementioned performance behind him, though. The Astros have been a strong road team this season and will look to secure the next two games to avoid a game 5 at Minute Maid Park.