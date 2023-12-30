Dusty Baker Update: Former Astros manager exploring a return to the San Francisco Giants, per report

Legendary MLB manager Dusty Baker is reportedly exploring a move to his old team, the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2024 season. The 74-year-old manager started his managerial career with the Giants in 1993 and was part of the organization for a decade before moving to the Chicago Cubs. Baker was the manager for the Houston Astros for the past four years and announced his retirement from the game after last season.

Dusty Baker started his career in the MLB as a player in 1968 for the Atlanta Braves and went on to have a long career as an outfielder. He went on to play for the Dodgers, the Giants and the Athletics, in a career that spanned almost two decades. He won the World Series once during that time, along with two All-Star appearances and the NLCS MVP.

Despite an impressive playing career, Baker is better known as a manager, starting in 1993 with the Giants. After a decade as their skipper, he went on to manage the Chicago Cubs, the Cincinnati Reds, the Washington Nationals and most recently the Houston Astros. He won his first World Series as a manager with the Houston team in 2022. Having announced his retirement earlier this year in October, the latest reports suggest that Baker may come full circle and take on a role with the Giants once again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Where does Dusty Baker fit in with the San Francisco Giants?

The San Francisco Giants have already hired Bob Melvin to take the role of manager for the 2024 MLB season. They are now exploring ways to add Baker to a meaningful role in the organization.

Having announced his retirement from management just two months ago after leaving the Houston Astros, Baker could be valuable for the Giants in a variety of roles. It would not be a surprise if he chooses to take on a role as a special assistant or advisor to the management. They already have the likes of Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and Will Clark in similar roles in their front office.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.