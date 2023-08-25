Next season, the New York Mets will give the highest honor to Dwight Gooden, who has been a major contributor to the World Series-winning squad. Gooden will have his jersey number retired in a ceremony at Citi Field next season, the Mets announced on Thursday.

"No. 16 and No. 18: Forever enshrined in Mets history. Next season, we will retire Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry’s numbers." - @Mets

Gooden has expressed his heartfelt gratitude and thanked everyone for their support. He posted a message on social media in which he wrote:

"The prospect of seeing my number displayed at the stadium next year fills me with profound emotion. Everytime I gaze upon it, I will be reminded of and forever cherish my Mom and Dad. This remarkable honor is dedicated to their memory. With heartfelt love, thank you all."

In 1985, Gooden had what is widely regarded as the greatest season by a starting pitcher in Mets history, winning the National League Cy Young award.

Gooden pitched for the Mets for 11 seasons and was awarded the National League Rookie of the Year in 1984.

Dwight Gooden was arrested for cocaine

Gooden had a storied baseball career, but unfortunately, it was marred by drug and alcohol addictions. Gooden was arrested in New Jersey in 2019 for cocaine possession and drunk driving. Gooden has openly battled decades-long drug and alcohol problems that have thwarted his Hall of Fame aspirations.

After testing positive for cocaine at Mets training camp, he underwent rehab in 1987. In 1995, Gooden failed yet another drug test and, as a result, was suspended for the whole season. His criminal record also includes arrests for driving while intoxicated, driving while having a license suspended, and violence for allegedly assaulting his fiancée.

As a 19-year-old rookie, Gooden made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut for the Mets in 1984, and he rapidly built a name for himself as one of the league's most outstanding pitchers.

He was selected to his first of four All-Star games, won the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year Award, and he also led the league in strikeouts. He completed the pitching Triple Crown in 1985, winning the NL Cy Young Award with a 24-4 record, a league-best 1.53 ERA, 268 strikeouts, and 16 complete games. He assisted the Mets in their 1986 World Series victory the following year.