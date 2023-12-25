Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: White Sox asking for a very high price for right-handed ace, per reports

Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has been the talk of the town since Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the Japanese sensation locked in on the destination, it's time for the White Sox to engage in potential trades involving their ace.

Cease has two more years left in his contract with the White Sox before he heads to free agency in 2026. Among interested teams, the Cincinnati Reds have expressed strong interest in trading for the right-hander, per reports. According to 670, The Score’s Bruce Levine, the White Sox have asked heavily for the potential trade, asking for four players in return.

Pitching prospects Rhett Lowder and Chase Petty, and two position-player prospects, is the price for the Reds to trade for Dylan Cease, which seems too much at first glance.

According to Jason Williams of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the White Sox wanted Lowder, Edwin Arroyo, Connor Phillips and one more prospect in return. According to MLB Pipeline, Lowder, Arroyo and Phillips are ranked among the top 68 MLB prospects.

Ahead of the offseason, GM Chris Getz made it clear that they will be open to discussing trades involving any White Sox players, but the price tag will be oriented accordingly.

Dylan Cease's little hiccup before his MLB debut

During his senior year of collegiate baseball, Dylan Cease suffered elbow soreness, which was later diagnosed as a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.

That resulted in him dropping from a potential first-round choice to the sixth-round pick from the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 MLB Draft. He underwent Tommy John surgery after signing for a $1.5 million bonus with the Cubs.

However, he never got the chance to suit up for the Cubs in the majors, as they traded him, Eloy Jimenez, Matt Rose, and Bryant Flete to the Chicago White Sox for Jose Quintana.

On Jul. 3, 2019, he was promoted to the major leagues by the Chicago White Sox. He won his debut game after pitching five innings, allowing three runs and striking out six batters. In 73 innings pitched, he had a 4-7 record and a 5.79 ERA that season.

