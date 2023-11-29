Jackson Chourio is on the brink of setting a trend in the eclectic world of rookie contracts. However, at least one man with sufficient MLB experience has advised the youngster to think twice.

Chourio, a 19-year old Venezuelan, signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, netting a $1.9 million signing bonus. Since then, Chourio has been splitting his time between MiLB and the Venezuelan winter leagues.

"The Brewers are in extension talks with their top prospect Jackson Chourio, per @KenRosenthal" - B/R Walk-Off

Despite only having six games of Triple-A experience, the Brewers are reportedly interested in tying Jackson Chourio to a long-term deal. According to The Athletic, a deal between Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers could "set a new standard" when it comes to teams signing prospects already in their organization.

In 2023, Chourio spent 122 games in AA. In that time, the youngster hit .280/.336/.467 with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs. Apparently, that was all the evidence that the Brewers needed that Chourio was worth big-league money.

In a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio, former player and coach Ed Perez weighed in on the situation. In Perez' view, Chourio should choose wisely, even going as far as to suggest against inking a deal. As far as Perez was concerned, Chourio would be giving away valuable free agency years, and the possibility of more money and playing time in the long run.

"The #Brewers are reportedly offering a record-breaking contract to Jackson Chourio, the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball. @PerezEd has some advice for the young outfielder:" - MLB Network Radio on Xirius XM

Perez played pro baseball for 13 years between MLB and Japan's NPB. Following his career, he pursued off-field activities, and has served in coaching roles for both the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros.

Perez advised Jackson Chourio against short term gain for potential long-term problems. Perez also claimed that many international signing fall victim to the siren call of a big-league contract without demonstrating proper foresight into what factors might be at play in the future.

Jackson Chourio has a promising career ahead, whenever that might be

After the Brewers saw their manager, Craig Counsell, sign a long-term contract to manage a divisional rival in the Chicago Cubs, many in the fanbase saw red. As such, this might be a move planned with intent to re-engage fans and drive ticket sales. However, everyone, including Chourio, may be better off waiting until the 19-year old has a little bit more experience.

