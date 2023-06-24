Eduardo Escobar Contract: Breaking down salary details of Angels' latest trade acquisition

Venezuelan infielder Eduardo Escobar become the Los Angeles Angels' latest trade acquisition on Friday.

The Angels traded minor league pitchers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow in return for Escobat and an undisclosed amount of cash from the New York Mets. It is the first major exchange to kick off the trading season in the MLB.

Eduardo Escobar started his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox in September 2011 before being traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2012. After seven years with Minnesota, Escobar was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018 and again to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

In December 2021, Escobar signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the New York Mets. Since then, he has been a reliable infielder, working primarily as a third baseman. He had 125 starts last year, putting together a decent .240/.295/.430 showing while hitting 20 home runs.

Escobar is reportedly earning a salary of $9.5 million this year while having a team option for the 2024 season. The Mets paid the Angels to cover Escobar's remaining contract, minus the league's minimum.

Eduardo Escobar will be missed by his NY Mets teammates

While it was a sound decision to choose Brett Baty to be the New York Mets' first option at third base over the 34-year-old veteran, there is no doubt that his teammates will miss him.

Several players, including Francisco Lindor, have spoken out about how important Eduardo Escobar is in the dressing room and the impact he has on the team. The LA Angels seem to have made a good trade, as their offense continues to struggle and their infield desperately needs some depth in the midst of injuries to key players in the MLB.

