The Arizona Diamondbacks signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to a four-year, $80 million contract during the Winter Meetings, marking a free-agent addition to their lineup.

Talks intensified after Arizona expressed interest in the free-agent left-hander. Rodriguez and his agent, Gene Mato, were met by GM Mike Hazen and assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye.

Rodriguez mentioned the Diamondbacks' potential for World Series glory as a major factor behind his decision to sign:

"I know they're hungry to win the World Series ... I want to be a part of it next year and for years."

Last season, Rodriguez vetoed a midseason trade at the deadline from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team covered by his no-trade clause. He clarified that leaving his family to play in Los Angeles was not feasible because his wife and kids had recently moved to Detroit.

Rodriguez opted out of the remaining three years of his Tigers' contract and this deal increases his annual salary from $16.3 million to $20 million.

Eduardo Rodriguez's Diamondbacks deal explored

The Diamondbacks' run to the World Series gave the left-hander a major reason to sign with the team. There is also a conditional fifth-year option in Eduardo Rodriguez's contract, and if activated he will receive $91 million over five seasons, which could increase to $92 million.

Rodriguez will earn $14 million next year, followed by $20 million in 2025, $21 million in 2026, and $19 million in 2027.

The 2028 option will be a guaranteed $17 million if Rodriguez has 150 innings in 2027 (or 300 in 2026 and 2027 combined). That number increases to $18 million Rodriguez has 175 innings in 2027 (or 350 in 2026 and 2027 combined).

However, if Rodriguez does not make those numbers, it becomes a $17 million mutual option with a $6 million buyout.

Over the past two seasons, Rodriguez's decisions about the game have been heavily influenced by his family. After he moved to Detroit, he used his no-trade clause this past August to veto a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After agreeing to a four-year contract that includes a no-trade clause, Eduardo Rodriguez can be confident in controlling his destiny.

