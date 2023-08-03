Eduardo Rodriguez blocks Trade to Dodgers: Tigers pitcher's agent issues statement explaining the decision to veto the $77,000,000 trade

Detroit Tigers' star pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez, has reportedly rejected a potential trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers just ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Venezuelan player made use of the no-trade clause in his contract, affirming his commitment to remain with the Tigers for the rest of the season.

His agent released a statement explaining that the primary reason for declining the trade was Eduardo's strong desire to keep his family settled in Detroit.

Originally signed by the Baltimore Orioles as an international free agent in 2010, Eduardo Rodriguez spent several years in the minor leagues with them before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2014.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2015 and enjoyed a successful six-year stint with the team, culminating in a World Series title in 2018. In 2021, he entered free agency and eventually signed a lucrative five-year, $77 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Eduardo Rodriguez explains to decision to snub interest from the Dodgers

Speaking to the press after making his decision to invoke the 10-team no-trade claue in his contract, Detroit Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez explained his decision behind not joining the Los Angeles Dodgers:

"It’s just about the details to go out there and where my family is. My future is where they’re happy and I’m happy and that’s why I decided to stay here. It has nothing to do with the Dodgers."