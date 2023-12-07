Eduardo Rodriguez Free Agency Update: Diamondbacks sign left-handed starter to a potential $100,000,000 deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have started to gather pieces for the next season, and Eduardo Rodriguez is one piece that they have recently onboarded. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the southpaw has agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with a vesting option that can take it to a five-year, $99 million, or maybe even a $100 million contract:

Expand Tweet

Earlier in April, the 31-year-old opted out of his remaining three-year, $49 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez exercised his no-trade clause to block a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline. He stated at the time that he did not want to relocate his family in the middle of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earlier this offseason, the D-backs acquired third baseman Eugenio Suárez in a three-player trade with the Seattle Mariners.

The D-backs had a celebrated postseason, defeating big teams and making their way to the World Series. They defeated the LA Dodgers, in the divisional series and took down the Philadelphia Phillies in seven games for the NL pennant. However, their dream run ended when the Texas Rangers took them down in five games to lift their first World Series title.

Eduardo Rodriguez's 2023 season and his pitching fit in the Diamondbacks rotation

Last season, Rodriguez pitched 152.2 innings with a 3.30 ERA and 143 strikeouts. Due to a finger injury, he only appeared in 26 games. He succeeds more by preventing strong contact than by amassing large strikeout totals, which has suited him well. Rodriguez also has a habit of pitching late in games. In 2023, he averaged 5.9 innings per start, significantly above the league average of 5.1.

The Diamondbacks starting pitcher rotation is starting to line up well. With Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly already there, the inclusion of Rodriguez will bolster their pitching rotation. Moreover, Brandon Pfaadt, who performed well in the 2023 postseason, can hold down that fourth spot in the rotation.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.