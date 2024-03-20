Eduardo Rodriguez Injury Update: Torey Lovullo remains optimistic after Diamondbacks starter's lat issue

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez, on Tuesday, left the game against the Chicago Cubs in the second innings due to discomfort.

It was later announced that the left-hander suffered from lat tightness. During warmups, Rodriguez showed signs of pain, which led manager Torey Lovullo, pitching coach Brent Strom and training staff to check on him.

Lovullo didn't appear to be too concerned about Rodriguez’s injury, though, citing it "minimal:"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Anytime you take a starting pitcher off the mound, there’s a certain level of concern. I’ve been much more concerned in other situations, so I’m gonna hold off and say minimal right now,” Lovullo said (via Jesse Friedman of PHNX Sports).

While maintaining a positive outlook, Lovullo added that further evaluations will be done on Wednesday:

“So, I’m gonna remain optimistic, I think, hopefully, we’ll get more information tomorrow.”

Expand Tweet

Rodriguez signed a four-year contract worth $80 million with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the offseason. Before exiting the game due to lat tightness, the 30 year old allowed only one hit, holding the Cubs scoreless in the first inning.

Despite Rodriguez leaving the game early, the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1.

D-backs ink Eduardo Rodriguez to bolster rotation depth after World Series setback

The Diamondbacks’ main reason for signing Eduardo Rodriguez was to strengthen their pitching rotation after their 2023 World Series struggles.

The franchise’s lack of rotation depth was apparent in World Series Game 4, where they had to resort to using an opener, falling behind 10-0 by the third inning. Rodriguez was the key acquisition made to bolster their pitching staff for the new season.

The left-handed pitcher has played eight seasons in the major league. Last year, he had one of the best seasons of his career, achieving 13 wins, nine losses and a 3.30 ERA over 153 innings pitched.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.