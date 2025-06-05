Edwin Diaz drops hilarious World Series claim about Dodgers-Mets showdown

Superstar closer Edwin Diaz recently made a humorous remark regarding a potential Dodgers-Mets matchup in this year's postseason. The two-time Reliever of the Year discussed the prospect of facing brother Alexis at the NLCS then proceeded to joke around about it.

The fantasy duel is fueled by Alexis' signing with the Dodgers. Due to the high volume of injuries in the team's pitching staff, skipper Dave Roberts and general manager Brandon Gomes were forced to acquire the younger Diaz from the Mariners.

"[Having both of us] would be great. I want to be on the mound in Game 7 [of the NLCS] to take us to the World Series so [I'm] sorry for Alexis," said Edwin Diaz. (3:03-3:12)

The Mets closer dropped by the most recent episode of MLB Tonight on the Network and provided information about what he and his brother felt when the latter was acquired by the Dodgers his bond with him during the offseason.

"I was happy when he called me. He told me, 'I got traded to the Dodgers.' I said, 'Really? Wow, that's a great team!' [Alexis] then told me, 'They have a couple of things to work with me. I'm really happy to be in LA.'" (2:10-2:27)

"In the offseason, we do everything together. We work out together and spend time together. We [even] throw our bullpen [sessions] together and play catch together." (2:39-2:46)

Mets trounce Dodgers to claim season series win

After two close games to open the series, the Mets unlocked the Dodgers' game plan as they dominated them in Game 3, 6-1. The visitors capitalized on the L.A.'s lack of urgency as they now claimed the season series win against the champions.

New York was actually out-hit by the hosts, four-to-six. However, a costly error and a lack of tenacity from the side of Dave Roberts' men resulted in a win for the visitors.

Pete Alonso hit two two-run home runs as he extended his tally to 14 long bombs in the campaign. Juan Soto also chipped in the cause with his RBI-groundout in the first.

On the side of the champions, Andy Pages hit a home run in vain to cut the lead to five but it was all the offense that they could come up with in the contest.

Starter Griffin Canning was on his brilliant best as he pitched six innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts, including one wherein he made MVP Shohei Ohtani look foolish.

With the victory, the Mets extended their lead in the NL East to 1.5 games ahead of the Phillies. On the other hand, the Dodgers are just a game to the good on the top spot of the NL West with the Padres hot on their heels.

