Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, strikes a pose in a bikini top and workout leggings, snapping a sleek mirror selfie

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, wore a white bikini-style crop top and posted a clip on Instagram on Monday. She paired it with navy blue workout leggings and oversized square glasses, with Nashley's long hair falling neatly over her shoulders. The selfie was taken indoors, in a bedroom, and she added Anuel AA's song, &quot;Porte Bonita.&quot;Nashaly, also shared another story. The mirror selfie highlighted her toned abs and the neatly arranged perfume bottles.Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, shared stories on her social media platform. (@nashaly.diaz/Instagram)Nashaly posted a series of images last week from Bad Bunny's concert in Puerto Rico. She wore a turquoise mini dress with a plunging neckline and shimmering sequin detailing. Nashaly carried a silver handbag and matching high heels. Another slide captured clips of Raúl Alejandro's performance at the concert.&quot;Bad Bunny Concert,&quot; Nashaly wrote.Edwin Diaz reacted to his wife, Nashaly's, getaway postNashaly uploaded several images on her Instagram featuring her getaway with her kids on Aug. 29. She posed in an all black top and mini skirt, and her sons were in casual outfits. Nashaly also gave her followers an inside look at a private jet, sharing her luxurious lifestyle.&quot;A little getaway with my babies 💙✈️✨,&quot; Nashaly wrote (translated to English). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer husband, Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz, dropped a reaction.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,&quot; Diaz wrote.He often shows his love for her on social media.Nashaly also posted snaps from a seaside photoshoot walking out of the ocean in a sheer dress layered over her dark-colored swimsuit on.&quot;Like the sea... deep, strong, and calm at the same time 🌊 pro🐚,&quot; Nashaly wrote on Instagram on Aug. 17 (translated to English). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDiaz dropped a two-word reaction.&quot;Mega Hermosaaaa❤️❤️❤️ 😍 (extremely beautiful),&quot; Diaz wrote.Edwin Diaz's drop reaction on Nashlay's post.(@nashaly.diaz/Instagram)The couple tied the knot in February 2019 after dating for six years. They have three sons: Jahel, born in 2016, Sebastian, born in 2021 and Lucas, born in 2024.