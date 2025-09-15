  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, strikes a pose in a bikini top and workout leggings, snapping a sleek mirror selfie

Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, strikes a pose in a bikini top and workout leggings, snapping a sleek mirror selfie

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 15, 2025 16:49 GMT
Edwin Diaz with his family.(@nashaly.diaz/Instagram)
Edwin Diaz with his family. (image credits: instagram/nashaly.diaz)

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, wore a white bikini-style crop top and posted a clip on Instagram on Monday. She paired it with navy blue workout leggings and oversized square glasses, with Nashley's long hair falling neatly over her shoulders. The selfie was taken indoors, in a bedroom, and she added Anuel AA's song, "Porte Bonita."

Ad

Nashaly, also shared another story. The mirror selfie highlighted her toned abs and the neatly arranged perfume bottles.

Edwin Diaz&#039;s wife, Nashaly, shared stories on her social media platform. (@nashaly.diaz/Instagram)
Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, shared stories on her social media platform. (@nashaly.diaz/Instagram)

Nashaly posted a series of images last week from Bad Bunny's concert in Puerto Rico. She wore a turquoise mini dress with a plunging neckline and shimmering sequin detailing. Nashaly carried a silver handbag and matching high heels. Another slide captured clips of Raúl Alejandro's performance at the concert.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Bad Bunny Concert," Nashaly wrote.

Edwin Diaz reacted to his wife, Nashaly's, getaway post

Nashaly uploaded several images on her Instagram featuring her getaway with her kids on Aug. 29. She posed in an all black top and mini skirt, and her sons were in casual outfits. Nashaly also gave her followers an inside look at a private jet, sharing her luxurious lifestyle.

Ad
"A little getaway with my babies 💙✈️✨," Nashaly wrote (translated to English).
Ad

Her husband, Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz, dropped a reaction.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," Diaz wrote.

He often shows his love for her on social media.

Nashaly also posted snaps from a seaside photoshoot walking out of the ocean in a sheer dress layered over her dark-colored swimsuit on.

"Like the sea... deep, strong, and calm at the same time 🌊 pro🐚," Nashaly wrote on Instagram on Aug. 17 (translated to English).
Ad
Ad

Diaz dropped a two-word reaction.

"Mega Hermosaaaa❤️❤️❤️ 😍 (extremely beautiful)," Diaz wrote.
Edwin Diaz&#039;s drop reaction on Nashlay&#039;s post.(@nashaly.diaz/Instagram)
Edwin Diaz's drop reaction on Nashlay's post.(@nashaly.diaz/Instagram)

The couple tied the knot in February 2019 after dating for six years. They have three sons: Jahel, born in 2016, Sebastian, born in 2021 and Lucas, born in 2024.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications