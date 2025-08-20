  • home icon
  Edwin Encarnacion's wife Karen Yapoort turns heads with brown one-shoulder dress with cutouts, high slit at presser for marital problem-fixing series

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 20, 2025 16:51 GMT
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One - Source: Getty
Edwin Encarnacion's wife, Karen Yapoort, is the television host of the third season of Casados En Caos. The reality show is from the Dominican Republic and addresses celebrity issues faced in their marriages. The reality show, starting Sunday, is produced by Giancarlo Beras-Goico and will be broadcast on Color Vision at 6 pm.

On Tuesday, Yapoort shared a series of images of the new season's press conference, which took place at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel. She donned a striking brown one-shoulder cutout dress with a thigh-high slit. She also wore a Bulgari Serpenti watch along with an elegant rose-gold chain necklace, both of which completed her sophisticated look. She wrote in the caption:

"YESSSS 📸 The 3rd and New Season of our TV Show @casadosencaos CELEBRITIES 🍾🔥... Gentlemen, I was blessed to have @gberas as a producer of my show! Gwaussssssss 🙏🏻😍 PREMIERE Next Sunday, August 24th 6:00 PM @colorvisionc9
"I already talked to @pr1ncematias and he's going to give me my chance. 😮 💨 🤭"
WATCH: Edwin Encarnacion's address for his wife Karen’s birthday

Edwin Encarnacion's wife, Karen Yapoort, shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)
Karen's birthday was on August 3, and she celebrated her 35th birthday with her husband, family and friends at Hilton Garden Inn La Romana.

The video features a heartfelt speech from former Toronto Blue Jays player Edwin Encarnacion, in which he expresses his love for his wife from the bottom of his heart in Spanish.

Karen wore a sparkling silver fitted gown with rhinestones, while Encarnacion wore a casual white shirt with denim. The video highlights the silver-themed birthday cake with dramatic cake and glittery décor.

She added the caption:

“💎🥂🤍🥹🍾🫶🏻🎂🥂🍾💎 LOVE U 🥹 Att: Tu Chapi 💎👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻👑”
Here's the video:

Edwin Encarnacion and Karen Yapoort tied the knot in 2017 and share three children: one daughter and two sons.

