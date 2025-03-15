Elly De La Cruz garners massive praise from 12x All-Star MLB legend 

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz enters the 2025 season with a high upside. After leading the majors with 67 stolen bases and hitting 25 home runs in 2025, De La Cruz could be looking forward to an even better season, according to MLB legend and 12-time All-Star Barry Larkin.

Another reason why the Dominican is getting more notice is due to his exploits this spring. He is hitting .448 with an OPS of 1.405 along with three home runs and eight RBIs in just 29 at-bats.

That's why Larkin, who worked with him as an instructor, during Friday's "MLB Network" appearance had immense praise for the Reds star.

"The talent is off the charts," Larkin said. "I see him do things every day, and it's just like, my goodness, this guy. The most athletic guy I had a chance to play with every single day wore the same number. It was Aaron Davis, and Aaron Davis did some phenomenal things because he had the space out in center field to move and maneuver."

Larkin also highlighted De La Cruz’s exceptional baseball instincts:

"It’s amazing how he sees and anticipates the game. Obviously, he makes some mistakes, but that’s because he genuinely sees things before they happen. He anticipates and puts himself in great positions.

"This guy is amazing — an amazing, amazing talent. And he’s a humble, humble young man," he added.

Barry Larkin left impressed with Elly De La Cruz's elite outfielder impression in infield

Another thing the MLB legend was impressed by was Elly De La Cruz's defensive attributes, making him a five-tool player.

Larkin, who played 19 seasons with the Reds in a similar position, was bullish on how De La Cruz's defensive skills match that of a skilled outfielder with his athleticism and range.

"You normally see that kind of athleticism when you have a lot of green space under your feet," Larkin said. "You don’t usually see it on the infield. And if you do, it’s usually in short bursts and stays on the dirt. But this guy’s range is just ridiculous. What he’s capable of doing is crazy."

For Elly De La Cruz, he will hope to finish the season on a high, bringing home multiple accolades like he did in 2024.

How do you think Elly De La Cruz will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

