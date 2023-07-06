Cincinnati Reds' rookie sensation, Elly De La Cruz, showcased his skills during his team's impressive 9-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. However, his bat caught the attention of umpire Quinn Wolcott, who paused the game in the second inning to inspect the knob at the end of the 21-year-old's bat.

Three innings later, De La Cruz silenced any doubts about his bat's legitimacy by launching a massive home run, accompanied by a celebratory gesture. Following the game, the rookie addressed the media to provide clarity on the incident.

Elly De La Cruz has made a flying start to the MLB this season, making a name for himself just months into his major league career. His powerful swing and lightning pace between the bases has made it a spectacle to watch. He was at it again on Wednesday as he blasted his fourth homer of the season as the Reds recorded their streak of 19th straight game with a homer, the second longest streak in franchise history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the second inning, umpires halted the game to examine Elly De La Cruz's bat after noticing a knob at the end of the handle. It was revealed to be a Blast Motion sensor, a device used by players to track swing data. The game resumed once the situation was clarified. In the fifth inning, the Dominican player smashed a towering 455-foot moonshot and celebrated by pointing towards the handle of his bat.

“Just to tell everybody that the knob is not the reason why I am doing a good job,” said De La Cruz after the game. “It’s because of all the work I’m putting out there.”

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Elly De La Cruz had to remove his knob handle off of his bat so it could be checked



He was eventually allowed to put it back on Elly De La Cruz had to remove his knob handle off of his bat so it could be checked He was eventually allowed to put it back on https://t.co/7B6DP7vtBD

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



In the 5th inning he homered and told them to check it again



@StoolBaseball In the 2nd inning, the Nats had the umpires check Elly De La Cruz’s bat to make sure it was legalIn the 5th inning he homered and told them to check it again In the 2nd inning, the Nats had the umpires check Elly De La Cruz’s bat to make sure it was legal In the 5th inning he homered and told them to check it again@StoolBaseball https://t.co/FhrHpwsd74

Cincinnati Reds maintain HR streak with help from Joey Votto and Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds have been on fire in the MLB this season as they continue their dominant run at the top of the NL Central table. They have now also recorded their 19th straight game with a homer, which is the second longest streak in franchise history. Joey Votto launched his fifth homer of the season to get the Reds on the board before Elly De Le Cruz added another with a 455-foor blast in the third inning. Having already won the first three games of the series, they now have a chance to complete a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes