Elly De La Cruz’s girlfriend Raye Webb slams critics with bold message after Charlie Kirk’s tragic death

The death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk on Thursday has shocked the United States. Kirk's assassination drew reactions from all corners of the world, including the baseball community.While several baseball players and their wives shared their prayers for Kirk's family after his tragic death, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend, Raye Webb, called out people for celebrating his death.In her Instagram story on Thursday, Webb penned a strong-worded message:&quot;If you are celebrating someone being murdered because they have different views than you, YOU are the problem. Unfollow me, block me. Shame on you.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Webb's comment stems from the ongoing debate over the 31-year-old 31-year-old conservative activist's death because of his political views.Elly De La Cruz reportedly started dating the fashion influencer last year and the duo made their first public appearance together in July after the Reds star walked the red carpet with Webb at the All-Star festivities in Atlanta.Cruz's girlfriend attended the All-Star game with the Reds infielder, earning a spot on the National League team for a second consecutive season. She shared snippets from the game in her Instagram post in July. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMLB fans mistake YouTuber for Reds star Elly De La CruzWhile Elly De La Cruz has emerged as one of the most recognizable players in baseball since his MLB debut in June 2023, a couple of fans failed to differentiate him from the renowned YouTuber IShowspeed.In a video doing the rounds on social media, IShowspeed wore De La Cruz's Reds jersey. It confused two elderly fans from Kansas, who greeted the YouTuber, claiming he was their favorite baseball player.&quot;We're all the way from Kansas City, we came to watch you play ball. You are really one of my favorite players, and I'm a Royals fan.&quot;Although the fans failed to distinguish the YouTuber from the All-Star slugger, it showcased the Reds infielder's popularity among fans of other teams.On the field, Elly De La Cruz would be hoping to elevate the game in the crucial stretch of the game as the Reds trail the New York Mets by 1.5 games for the final NL Wild Card spot.