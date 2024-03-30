“Elly out here looking like Travis Scott” - Fans compare Elly De La Cruz's Opening Day style to rapper as he shines alongside Shohei Ohtani and more

MLB opening day saw many athletes such as Elly De La Cruz turn it up a notch in their fashion statements while arriving at the stadium. The MLB's official Instagram handle shared the best outfits across the league.

Most notable were Shohei Ohtani and De La Cruz, who seem to have struck a chord with fans.

For opening day, Elly donned a vibrant orange jacket with no shirt underneath and his jacket buttons opened. He complemented this with military cargo pants. On the other hand, Ohtani went for a rather simple look, donning a plain white T-shirt with skin-toned pants and a cap.

"Ohtani looks like a college student on the first day of fall classes," one fan said.

“Elly out here looking like Travis Scott,” another fan commented.

Fan Reactions to De La Cruz and Ohtani's opening day looks

Elly De La Cruz delivers Opening Day press conference in English

Since making his debut with the Cincinnati Reds last June, Elly De La Cruz has successfully emerged as the face of the ballclub. Until now, his interviews and press conferences have been in Spanish, where he would take help from his translator, Jorge Merlos, to listen and answer.

However, he spoke English at the press conference on the eve of opening day.

"It's so important to me because now you guys understand what I say, and it's important to the fans to understand me and me understand the fans," De La Cruz said. "I put a lot of work on my English to talk with you guys, and I think I'm doing a good job.”

He further mentioned that he is adapting to the language and practices it every day.

“I practiced every day talking with the other guys," De La Cruz said. "I just talked with them. I like talking with American guys because I create confidence."

The Reds won their opening-day game against the Washington Nationals by an 8-2 score. Elly De La Cruz scored two runs, going 1-3, including one hit and one walk.

