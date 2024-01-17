Emmanuel Clase Trade Rumors: Cubs interested in acquiring Guardians' $20,000,000 pitcher, per report

MLB Insider Bruce Levine reported today that the Chicago Cubs are interested in trading for Cleveland Guardians' closer Emmanuel Clase. The 25-year-old right-hander has been impeccable in the MLB over the last two years and has now attracted interest from other clubs as the market slowly dries out. Clase still has three years left in his contract with the Guardians and the Cubs are reportedly exploring trade options for the Dominican.

Emmanuel Clase was originally signed as an international free agent by the San Diego Padres in 2015 but was traded to the Texas Rangers after three years in the minors. He went on to make his MLB debut for the Rangers in 2019 and was traded to the Guardians at the end of the season. He has since found his groove with the Guardians, making the All-Star in the last two years and finishing with 40+ saves in back-to-back seasons.

There is no doubt that Clase's career is on the rise after two consecutive good seasons in the MLB. He is currently on a five-year, $20 million contract with the Guardians, which makes him even more attractive for clubs as his salary is tied until 2028. With the recent inflation in the MLB market, this is not the first time Clase has attracted interest from other teams. However, it remains to be seen if the Cubs can convince the Guardians to part ways with him.

Emmanuel Clase could be the perfect answer to Cubs' struggling bullpen

In the 2023 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs' bullpen staff finished with a 3.85 ERA, which ranked 13th in the entire league, producing a few good stints but was largely inconsistent over the season.

Emmanuel Clase is no doubt one of the top closers in the league and represents high value for money with a $3 million salary for 2024. However, the Cleveland Guardians star will not be cheap to acquire, and the Cubs will have to make a generous offer to pry him away.

