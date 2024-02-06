Emmanuel Clase Update: Guardians reliever unlikely to move despite widespread interest, claims MLB Insider

The offseason has been buzzing with trade rumors, and among the surprising names in the mix is Cleveland Guardians closer, Emmanual Clase. According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Clase, with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers being linked to the All-Stat closer. Earlier speculations even hinted at a potential package deal involving Clase and star pitcher Shane Bieber.

Despite the trade talks, sources suggest that a deal involving Clase is unlikely to materialize in the near term. With pitchers and catchers set to report for Spring Training in just over two weeks, time is running out for any significant moves, making Clase’s continuation with the Guardians the most probable outcome, according to MLB Insider Jon Morosi.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emmanuel Clase had a great 2023 season, leading the AL in various categories

Emmanuel Clase had a noteworthy 2023 season, finishing with a 3.22 ERA, 1.156 WHIP and leading the American League in both games finished and saves. However, his performance also had some shaky moments, with a career-high nine losses and 12 blown saves.

Emmanuel Clase led the American League in both games finished and saves.

What adds an intriguing dimension to Clase’s situation is his team-friendly contract, signed just before the 2022 season. With club options in place, the Cleveland Guardians have control over Clase through the 2028 season, making any urgent need to trade him less compelling for the Guardians.

As the offseason unfolds, the dynamics of the trade market can change. For now, the Guardians seem content to retain Clase, recognizing the value he brings to their bullpen and the potential for a strong 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.