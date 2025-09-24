  • home icon
  • "Enjoy retirement with Kate Upton" - Fans in disbelief as 43-year-old Justin Verlander hints another season on the mound

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 24, 2025 05:39 GMT
Justin Verlander made his final start of the 2025 season on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he finished his final start with a disappointing note.

In the fifth inning, the San Francisco Giants' ace allowed a two-run home run to Ivan Herrera. Alec Burleson then hit for a single, followed by a double from Nolan Arenado to put men on scoring positions.

Pedro Pages hit a groundball, but Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt made a fielding error for Burleson to come around and score. Manager Bob Melvin came in to take out Verlander was left fuming as he left the mound, uttering:

"Motherf**ker."

The below-mentioned report also states that Verlander is eyeing to return for the 2026 season.

Seeing that Verlander wants to return in 2026, fans were shocked and reacted hilariously.

"Enjoy retirement with Kate bro," one fan wrote.
"should be last game of career my lord just hang up the cleats," one fan added.
"Don’t be a drama queen. Most of us never got half as far as you did," one fan wrote.
"bro is going out sad at this point," one fan commented.
"unc dont got it anymore 😭" another fan wrote.
"Bob Melvin shouldn’t have let him pitch that inning after the first base runner 🤦🏻‍♂️" one fan blamed the manager for his final hurrah in Giants jersey.
Justin Verlander not thinking retirement yet

Cooperstown can wait as Justin Verlander is not thinking about retirement and join fellow future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. Last week, the legendary right-handed pitcher was asked his future beyond the 2025 season.

“I would hope,’’ Verlander said, “somebody would offer me a contract now.’’

Verlander started the 2025 season with 16 consecutive winless starts. But in his last 11 outings, he has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of them. He currently holds a 3.88 ERA and 1.38 WHIP after 28 starts, in which he has gone 3-11, along with 130 strikeouts against 51 walks.

While the former World Series champion might not be the dominant person he once was, flashes of him this season suggest that he might have another year or two in him.

