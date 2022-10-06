WATCH: Enthused Aaron Judge fan jumps off the railing to get hold of All-Star's historic 62nd homer, ends up getting ejected from ballpark

An overexcited fan was spotted jumping off the railing at Globe Life Field while risking it all to get hold of the ball from Aaron Judge's historic 62nd homer of the season.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi later said that the ball is being authenticated and officially dedicated. He tweeted:

"Official: Aaron Judge's home run ball landed in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, of Globe Life Field. The person in possession of the baseball has been guided by security to a location in the stadium where the ball is being authenticated and officially dedicated."

A fan jumped out of his seat and over the railing for Judge’s #62 HR ball…Respect. Worth easily $1M+ A fan jumped out of his seat and over the railing for Judge’s #62 HR ball…Respect. Worth easily $1M+ 💰🔥https://t.co/m3gcJDQ2zF

However, in the stunning footage, another fan was spotted jumping down the stands in an attempt to catch the history-making ball but was unsuccessful. The Associated Press reported that the fan, who was seen jumping past the railing, was later escorted away.

Meanwhile, the lucky fan who caught the ball has been identified as Cory Youmans, a vice-president at Fisher Investments.

#62 #Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.#62 #Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball. #62 https://t.co/lP7jequjIJ

He was escorted to a secure room to authenticate the ball. He was part of the 38,832 crowd who witnessed the historic 62nd homer from Aaron Judge. With that home run, he surpassed Roger Maris' long-standing record set in 1961.

How much is Aaron Judge's historic 62nd homer ball worth?

After Cory Youmans caught the ball, the question remains as to what he chooses to do with it. However, many have questioned the price of the ball due to the historic significance of Aaron Judge's record-breaking homer. According to reports, there is an auction house that has already offered upwards of $2 million for the ball.

Judge's historic 62nd homer of the season in Arlington, Texas.

The ball could certainly be in the top tier of the most expensive MLB memorabilia ever. The most expensive piece ever was the 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card that was sold for $12.6 million in August 2022. Previously, Honus Wagner's T206 baseball card sold for $6.6 million.

It remains to be seen how much Judge's 62th home run ball will be valued at. But one thing is certain: Youmans will be thanking his stars every day for managing to be a part of one of the biggest moments in MLB history.

