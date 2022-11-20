Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper were high school sweethearts. They began dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2014. The pair's wedding was initially slated for the first week of January 2015.

However, shortly before the pre-fixed date, the couple called off their nuptials. Evidently, the pair suffered a rift in their relationship and went on to unfollow each other on Instagram. News of trouble in paradise eventually hit the press.

However, in July 2016, Kayla took to Instagram to shut down all the gossip and announced that she and Bryce had been engaged...AGAIN!

Uploading a photo with Bryce from the ESPY Awards, Kayla wrote:

"ESPYS last night with my love. So proud of you, B! Oh and WERE ENGAGED... Again."

Five months after Kayla's eye-grabbing Instagram post, she and Bryce tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in December 2016.

"Mr. & Mrs. Harper!🙌🏻 Thank you to the insanely amazing @indiaearl. We couldn't have asked for a better day." -Bryce Harper

Back then, Bryce was playing with the Washington Nationals before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies on a 13-year contract.

Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper have expanded their family

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Bryce and Kayla Harper have expanded their family and are now proud parents to two kids. They welcomed their first child, Krew Aron Harper in August 2019.

Their second child, Brooklyn Elizabeth, was born in November 2020.

Just before the Fall classic, Bryce and Kayla attended the Phillies Family Day with their children.

Philadelphia fans cannot wait for the Phillies star to make a comeback after his UCL surgery in the 2023 MLB season.

Poll : 0 votes