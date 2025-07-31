  • home icon
Eugenio Suarez headed back to Seattle Mariners in blockbuster move from Diamondbacks ahead of trade deadline

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:47 GMT
Houston Astros v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty
Eugenio Suarez headed back to Seattle Mariners in blockbuster move from Diamondbacks at trade deadline - Source: Getty

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez is returning to Seattle after he was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, per MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Eugenio Suarez has been an offensive asset for the Diamondbacks this season with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs. He is on pace to reach 50 home runs and could prove to be a pivotal piece in the Mariners' pursuit of a postseason spot.

The deal is pending a medical as the veteran third baseman suffered an injury after being hit by a pitch on his index finger. The initial scans showed no fractures and the medical could turn out to be a formality.

According to reports, the Diamondbacks are receiving first baseman Tyler Locklear, pitching prospects, Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos, in exchange for Suarez.

Suarez was a trade target for several teams, including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs a,nd thtroit Tigers. However, the All-Star slugger is going back to the team he played for during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

He will be earning $15 million in 2025, his final contract year and is expected to hit free agency at the end of the season.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
