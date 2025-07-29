"Eugenio Suarez's value just plummeted" - Fans gutted as MLB's most coveted trade chip exits game following scary HBP

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is arguably the most coveted player ahead of the trade deadline. Teams pursuing the All-Star infielder received a setback on Monday after Suarez exited the game against the Detroit Tigers with an Injury.

During Monday's series opener against the Tigers at Comercia Park, Eugenio Suarez was hit in the hand by a pitch in the ninth inning by Detroit reliever Will Vest.

Suarez, who has 36 home runs and has a National League-leading 87 RBIs, exited the game after the hit by pitch.

Fans reacted to the news with many speculating about his future being impacted by a potential injury ahead of the trade deadline.

"They should’ve just sat him till the deadline, bro they fucked up," wrote a fan.

"Bohm straight up for him. His value just plummeted," wrote another fan.

"That’s why u don’t drag and egg on the process of trading these guys," vented a fan.

"This year’s trade deadline is cursed. I’m sure of it now," claimed a fan.

Some fans alleged that Vest sabotaged a potential move for the Tigers are one of the teams interested in the Diamondbacks slugger.

"Tigers really costed themselves geno," alleged a fan.

"Will Vest sabotaging his own team who’s been rumored to have interest," wrote a fan.

Eugenio Suarez updates on injury after hit by pitch against Tigers

Following the game, Eugenio Suarez was sent for X-rays on his injured hand. The Diamondbacks infielder updated on his injury on Monday with more tests scheduled for Tuesday.

“The good news is that the X-rays were negative, but it still obviously hurt,” said Suárez. “There are more tests scheduled for (Tuesday) and we will go from there. I’ll come back as quickly as I can.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reflected on the situation after the 5-1 loss.

“I don’t think there was any intent there,” Lovullo said. “He’s one of the most impressive hitters in MLB, and you don’t want to take those type of players off the field.”

Although Suarez's future with the team remains uncertain, the Diamondbacks would hope it's just a minor setback for the All-Star slugger.

