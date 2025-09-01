"Eugenio Suarez teached me that" - Geraldo Perdomo shares what $66M Mariners star taught him during his Diamondbacks stint

The 2025 season is all but lost for the Arizona Diamondbacks. After contending against the division's juggernauts in the Dodgers, Padres, and Giants, they now find themselves with a 68-70 record and 5.5 games behind the NL wild card spots. Nevertheless, a few bright spots have garnered attention for the team, including shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who's currently on a breakout season.

Central to Perdomo's success was the influence that former teammate Eugenio Suarez brought to the squad. On the most recent episode of the eponymous On Base with Mookie Betts podcast hosted by the Dodgers star, the D'backs shortstop shared the wisdom that Suarez imparted to him befor the latter was dealt back to the Mariners during the deadline.

"Eugenio Suarez teached me that," said Perdomo. "[He taught] me mentally. He taught me how to prepare my body and how to be healthy every single day," he added." (21:25-21:50)

The Diamondbacks star also bared that during Suarez's brief stint in Arizona, he always reminded the players to prepare themselves for the long-haul.

"He taught us the importance of playing everyday. It is so hard but at the end of the day, it will help [us] to prolong [our] careers. One of my favorite players was Cal Ripken Jr., and he played every day. Gino, since he came [to Arizona] last year, he taugh me that." (21:00-21:24)

"[Suarez] is going to free agency next year. He always says like the most important thing is how the other team sees you when you play everyday. You got more value when you play everyday." (21:55-22:06)

Diamondbacks fall in series-closer versus Dodgers via Will Smith's walkoff bomb

The Diamondbacks barely lost to the series-closer of their three-game set against the Dodgers in Chavez Ravine. Catcher Will Smith clubbed a walk off solo home run as the reigning champions clutched out a 5-4 victory. Nonetheless, the Diamondbacks still came away victorious in the series after claiming the first two matches.

D'backs starter Brandon Pfaadt had a difficult outing having lasted just 4.1 innings after giving up four earned runs on eight base hits with a walk and five punch outs. On the other hand, Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto once again produced a gem as he tossed seven innings of one-run ball on four base hits with 10 strikeouts.

The visitors tried to mount a comeback in the eighth through Corbin Carroll's three-run bomb that scored Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte to even the score at 4-4. However, Smith had the last laugh after smashing a walk off long shot against Arizona reliever John Curtiss.

