Eugenio Suarez to Yankees? MLB insider discusses potential trade package details to seal the deal 

MLB insider Jim Bowden shared his take on what it will take for the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks to get a trade done for third baseman Eugenio Suarez before the trade deadline on July 31. Well, it's no secret that the Yankees could use a handy third baseman after they demoted DJ LeMahieu to the minors and Oswald Peraza has not provided a lot of production at the plate. However, Bowden doesn't think the Yankees will give up the likes of Spencer Jones or George Lombard Jr. for a two-month rental of Eugenio Suarez. &quot;Yeah, well, you're not getting Spencer Jones from the Yankees, and you're not getting George Lombard Jr. from the Yankees,&quot; Bowden said on the &quot;Foul Territory&quot; podcast. &quot;So just put them aside and understand that's not happening.&quot;Bowden then revealed what the Yankees could give up to get their hands on Suarez. &quot;That being said, you can get Roderick Arias as the headliner — middle infielder, you know, really solid player. You saw them bring up Cam Skittler to join their rotation. He could get involved with Arias to try to land Suarez. That would probably be something close to what the Yankees would be willing to do. &quot;And look, the Yankees look at Arizona and say, if you do sell, we do match up well, because I could use either Gallen or Merrill Kelly — and I could use Suarez. Those are my two biggest needs. So I think the Yankees will work hard to try to do that,&quot; he added. Why do the Yankees want Eugenio Suarez before the trade deadline? The Bronx Bombers are serious World Series contenders, while the Diamondbacks are not as much. Manager Aaron Boone tried sorting out the third base problem by playing Jazz Chisholm Jr. there, but it wasn't good enough, and he moved him back to his natural position at second base.With DJ LeMahieu headed to the minors, the Yankees are left with no option but to play Oswald Peraza at third base, but the problem is, Peraza is only hitting .147. This production won't help the Yankees win games in the second half and they need to, since the Toronto Blue Jays are surging and have already taken the lead in the division. Eugenio Suarez offers a perfect solution in a thin third base trade market. The Diamondbacks slugger is having an exceptional campaign, hitting .252 along with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs. The Yankees could use some of that power and GM Brian Cashman will likely do everything in his power to make it happen. Do you think Eugenio Suarez can help push the Yankees further this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.