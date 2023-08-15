Europe-Africa vs Panama Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 1: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The Little League Baseball World Series has officially begun. After an enthralling regional tournament, the best teams in the world remain and are going to battle it out in Williamsport for the ultimate title.

That includes the Europe-Africa team and Panama, who are among the world's best baseball players. They will face off in the first game of their series on August 16 at 1 pm EST in the Little League Baseball World Series.

How to watch Europe-Africa vs Panama Little League Baseball World Series 2023

Naturally, ESPN has all LLWS games on live television. If you don't have cable, though, there are still ways to watch all games being broadcast on ESPN without it.

Will Europe-Africa or Panama get the Little League Baseball World Series parade?

Fubo (which has a one-week free trial), DirecTV Stream (also has a free trial) and other live television surrogates such as Hulu or Amazon Prime have many of the Little League games. You can also sign up for one month of ESPN+ for $10 (recurring monthly) and stream it that way. All games should be on ESPN+ as well as the live channel.

As with all Little League Baseball World Series games, the tournament will be held at the stadium in Williamsport. It's been there for several decades and that's not likely to change any time soon.

Be sure to tune in to ESPN (in whatever way you choose) on August 16 at 1 pm to catch what is certain to be an exciting match.