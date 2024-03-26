Evan Carter Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Texas Rangers outfielder in 2024?

Evan Carter is entering the 2024 season with sky-high expectations as he is about to have his first full year in the majors. The impressive young outfielder shined in a small sample size for the Texas Rangers last year, showcasing his potential as a future superstar in the MLB.

"They actually have 2 potential rookies of the year" @Ken_Rosenthal says that @langford_wyatt and Evan Carter will be big parts of the defending World Champion @Rangers starting lineup." - @FoulTerritoryTV

The 21-year-old from Elizabethton, Tennessee appeared in only 23 regular season games for the Texas Rangers in 2023 but he took full advantage of those appearances. Over the 23 regular season games that Evan Carter appeared in, he posted an impressive .306 batting average with 5 home runs, 12 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases.

If Carter can continue to build on this momentum, as well as his World Series run that saw the outfielder post a .300 batting average with a home run and 6 RBIs, he could make some serious noise. This will be the case in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues as well, as few outfielders have the upside of Carter this year. So, when should fantasy baseball managers try to land the Rangers outfielder in their drafts?

Evan Carter should be off the board before the 10th round in fantasy baseball drafts

Although there are a number of true superstars in the outfield, Carter's upside and small sample from last season make him one of the most intriguing at the position. For these two reasons, Carter is certainly worthy of a pick inside the top 10 rounds. He might not exactly be a speed demon on the base paths but he will not be a zero in the category, which only increases his value.

"Evan Carter is still a rookie, but you’d never be able to tell based on the way he treats dealing with failure like a veteran. (Via:@YahooSports)" - @MichaelJBier

The pair of Carter and Wyatt Langford also give the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers an unfair advantage for years to come. The fact that Carter is part of a lineup that already features the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Josh Jung only helps his overall potential for racking up massive counting stats. Draft early and enjoy the benefits.

