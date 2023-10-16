When the Texas Rangers announced that Evan Carter would be starting Game 2 of the ALCS on the bench, fans were a little dissapointed. However, they understood the decision, and knew that the youngster would be called upon later on.

In the bottom of the third, fans got their wish, as the 21-year old phenom entered the game to take over left field from Robbie Grossman. Despite having barely any MLB experience, Carter has been one of the most explosive hitters in the 2023 playoffs, and fans are stoked.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Evan Carter is now playing LF for the Rangers" - FOX Sports: MLB

Carter was called up in September. He was played in all seven Texas Rangers postseason game this year, and recorded a hit in each contest. Additionally, the Tennessee-native has a .389 average and a 1.338 OPS to compliment his home run and three RBIs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy made the decision to start Grossman over Carter in left against Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez. While Evan Carter hit .365 against right handed pitching in 23 regular season games, he went 0-for-10 against lefties.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After surrendering seven hits and four earned runs in 2.2 innings, Valdez was pulled in favor of reliever Rafael Montero. Now, right hander JP France has come out to face the Rangers lineup in the top of the fifth inning.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Now with a 5-2 lead, the Texas Rangers stand on the verge of setting an MLB record by posting seven wins to open their playoff campaign. First, they laid waste to the 98-win Rays before sweeping the 101-win Baltimore Orioles in a ALDS sweep. In all, the Rangers have outscored their opponents 39-13 over the course of their seven games in the 2023 playoffs.

Evan Carter and the Texas Rangers are beginning to look unstoppable

Carter has been nothing short of outstanding for the Rangers this postseason. The first player in history to score a run, walk, and hit an extra base hit in his first three postseason games, it appears evident that the kid is going places.

However, Carter is far from the only offensive talent that the Rangers have. The team has scored more runs than any other team in the postseason. Carried by the bats of Adolis Garcia, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and others, it is really beginning to look like the Texas Rangers may have what it takes to go all the way this year.