Evan Gattis is the former Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros' designated hitter. He agreed that the Astros cheated in the 2017 World Series.

The Astros won the 2017 World Series, however, the MLB released the results of an investigation done by them in 2020 which proved that the Astros used cameras to steal signs from their opposing teams. The scheme was spearheaded by Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran.

Gattis debuted with the Braves in 2013 and played with them until the 2014 season. In 2015 Braves traded Gattis for James Hoyt, a former Los Angeles Angels pitcher. He played with the team until the 2018 season and was with the Astros during the sign stealing incident.

There were rumors that Jose Altuve had used the buzzers he was wearing. Allegedly, it was to detect what kind of pitch was coming to him. In response to these rumors, Evan Gattis replied on Twitter that he wasn't sure if such a thing was involved and also showed his support for Altuve.

Evan Gattis @BulldogBeing @Chopbravo I don't know if there's any truth to buzzers. If there was Altuve wouldn't want it anyway. He's a reactionary hitter

"I don’t know if there’s any truth to buzzers. If there was Altuve wouldn’t want it anyway. He’s a reactionary hitter"

A.J. Hinch, the former Astros manager, and Jeff Lunhow, the former Astros general manager, were fired from their positions after an investigation by MLB. The Astros were also fined $5 million and were forced to forfeit the first and second drafts of the 2020-21 season.

Evan Gattis agreed that he was taking steroids in a Twitter thread

On the 9th of April, Evan Gattis allegedly while drunk admitted to taking steroids. On Twitter, a fan expressed his appreciation for meeting Gattis during the 2015 season. Twitter user Moragn wrote to Evan Gattis:

"Thanks Evans. Was lucky to see you play LF2 of the 11 times you did in 2015."

To this, the Astros player replied by saying that during the season he was terrified and doing PEDs.

"I can guarantee I was terrified and probably on a performance-enhancing drug both times"

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian Evan Gattis admitting to steroids and trash can bangs

The former designated hitter and catcher went on to admit that there was trash can banging during his time with the Astros. However, many fans believe that Gattis was probably not in the right state of mind when admitted such a thing.

Evan Gattis @BulldogBeing Aaaaaaand it turns out I say stupid stuff from time to time. Nite

"Aaaaaaand it turns out I say stupid stuff from time to time. Nite"

He himself tweeted that he posts stupid things from time to time, making many believe that his former tweets might be a part of them.

