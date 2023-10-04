Evan Longoria makes terrific play to deny Brewers with bases loaded, preserves Diamondbacks lead during Wild Card game

In a pivotal moment during the Wild Card game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, third baseman Evan Longoria showcased his defensive prowess, making a remarkable play that denied the Brewers a chance to tie the game.

The fifth inning started with a flurry of hits from the Brewers—Sal Frelick, Willy Adames, and Josh Donaldson all singled off Diamondbacks reliever Ryne Nelson. The excitement reached a peak when an inside pitch from Nelson appeared to graze Brice Turang, loading the bases with nobody out. However, the jubilation in the ballpark was short-lived as the Diamondbacks challenged the hit-by-pitch call, and the review overturned the decision.

Evan Longoria makes spectacular catch to keep the Diamondbacks on top of the scoreboard.

With the bases still loaded and one out, the Brewers were on the cusp of a game-changing moment. Ryan Thompson took the mound for the Diamondbacks, and after striking out Turang, he faced Tyrone Taylor. Despite falling behind 0-2, Taylor battled back, filling the count, and in a dramatic play, he smashed a line drive, seemingly destined for a hit that would at least tie the game.

Enter Evan Longoria. The veteran third baseman, just days away from his 38th birthday, made a spectacular leaping grab to catch Tayor’s line drive. With Willy Adames caught off second base, Longoria’s acrobatic catch turned into an easy double play, extinguishing the Brewers‘ scoring opportunity.

The highlight-reel play by Evan Longoria was not only a defensive gem but also a game-changer. For the Brewers, it was a missed opportunity of massive proportions. As long as the game remains close, there’s always a chance, but Longoria’s play has left the Brewers reeling, shaping the narratie of the game into a potential MLB playoffs gut-punch for Milwaukee fans. The Diamondbacks still lead the game by 4-3 at the time of writing.