Evan Longoria has played a long time in the MLB, which means he's accumulated quite the fortune. As a former All-Star, he's been good enough to take home a lot of money. That makes a World Series bonus that his team will get a little less impactful, but he's pleased to see the impact it will have on others.

Longoria said this via The Athletic:

“There are a lot of people who will be pretty surprised when they get checks in the mail. I kind of said to the group, I’m in a different spot, I’ve made plenty of money."

The third baseman, over the course of a lengthy MLB career, has earned over $150 million. He's played with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants as well.

Evan Longoria looking forward to others receiving postseason money

The league has confirmed that within 30 days of the end of the postseason, the shares will be given to the teams. The Arizona Diamondbacks star continued:

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m not rolling my eyes over a $300,000 check. I’m just saying the impact that it has on me is not going to be as significant as on any of our younger players who have limited service time or our clubhouse attendants or our kitchen attendants. That impact is going to be much, much more for them. I said, I don’t feel like I should be the one to make this decision. But I want you guys to understand the perspective that I’m coming from when I say it’s life-changing for these people.”

The MLB is paying teams postseason shares for their performance. This isn't a new part of the league, but it is a surprise for an 84-win team that barely crept into the Wild Card before making an astonishing run to the World Series.

Evan Longoria spoke on his career's money

Evan Longoria and the D'Backs fell to the Texas Rangers in five games, but they will still be able to earn quite a lot of money for their impressive run. That's impactful for players who don't have as long of careers as Longoria.

