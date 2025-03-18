"Even Freddie Freeman was trying to hit home runs" - Dodgers' Max Muncy shares his thoughts on electric Japanese crowd

The excitement for the Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs is palpable at this point. The two iconic clubs will square-off in a two game series on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The two squads, which feature some of the biggest names in Japanese baseball, have been in Asia for several days now and it's clear that the fans are ready for action.

Ad

The two teams have been able to train and taking batting practice in front of thousands of fans who are trying to catch a glimpse of some of baseball's biggest stars. This is something that Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy spoke about in an interview with the MLB Network.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time World Series champion has enjoyed his fair share of incredible atmospheres in his time, however, the hard-hitting infielder was impressed by the turn at the Tokyo Dome. Even though it was only team training, Muncy and the Dodgers were still able to pack the stadium.

"It's fun. It's been reaally fun. The other day we had a workout and they sold tickets to the workout and we had 15,000 to 20,000 people here just for a workout. It's kind of hard. You're hitting bp and working on trying to hit line drives the other way and then you hit one into the stands and the whole stadium starts clapping, so you're like 'oh, they want a show,'" Muncy explained.

Ad

While the fans at the Tokyo Dome will not be able to see Mookie Betts, who is missing the trip with an illness, they will still be able to see some of baseball's biggest superstars. Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Seiya Suzuki, and Freddie Freeman will all be suited up, with Freeman even putting on a show before the games even beginning according to Muncy.

"Even Freddie was trying to hit home runs and Freddie never does that. I was fun, it was a lot of fun, a lot of energy in the building, which was good for us after having a long flight, come out to work and you're dragging a little bit, so that little bit of energy kind of helped us get through it," Max Muncy continued.

Ad

Fans will be treated to a showdown between Japanese pitchers for Game 1 of the Dodgers and the Cubs

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are two of the most popular clubs in the world, the fact that both teams have a number of Japanese stars only helps build the excitement. Adding to the hype heading into Game 1 of the Tokyo Series is the fact that two of the best Japanese pitchers in the world will be taking the ball for their clubs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Chicago's Shota Imanaga will be the starters for Game 1 with Roki Sasaki and Justin Steele will be starting Game 2. The Tokyo Dome has a capacity of 55,000 spectators, so it's clear that the atmosphere is going to be something to behold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback