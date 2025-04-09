"Even GOATs make mistakes" - Fans react to Mike Trout making a mess of flyball in right field

LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout had a hard time playing right field against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The longtime centerfielder has been moved to the corner to avoid injuries and keep him healthy in a relatively less strenuous position.

In the series opener against the Rays on Tuesday,.Trout made a mess out of a routine flyball in right field, inviting hilarious reactions from fans.

During the eighth inning of the game, Rays third baseman Jose Caballero hit a flyball to right field off Angels reliever Brock Burke. Trout sprinted across, but he seemingly overran the ball and hit the boundary wall, while Caballero reached third base in the 3-3 game.

While the Angels came out of the inning unscathed, fans reacted to Trout's fielding error in hilarious fashion.

"Even the goats make mistakes baseball..." one fan commented.

"Such an overrated outfielder," another wrote.

Strangely enough, the scorers counted the play as a hit rather than an error on Trout.

"@GravyButler if this counts as a hit why doesn’t Happs???" one fan asked.

"Someone try to tell me he didn’t do that for a casino/sportsbook," another took a dig at Trout.

Some fans were not happy with the caption, which mislead users into believing that Trout injured himself again.

"Fire whoever posted a video of Mike Trout with the caption, "Oh no Mike Trout," at once, @Jomboy_. We ALL thought the same thing if we hadn't seen it!" another added.·

"Chill with this caption… I thought he got hurt," another wrote.

"Lmaoo atleast he didn’t tear an acl," one fan said.

Mike Trout's 3-word reaction after Angels closer reaches 450 career saves

Third baseman Luis Rengifo's RBI single to center field broke the 3-3 tie and gave the Angels the lead, which was later sustained by their closer Kenley Jansen to help the Angels win the game 4-3.

Despite giving up two hits, Jansen maintained his composure to earn his 450th career save of the season. The Angels highlighted the accomplishment of the longtime closer who became the fourth pitcher in MLB history to reach 450 career saves. Jansen also passed Lee Smith for fifth place on the all-time strikeouts list by a reliever.

Resharing the post on his social media, Trout reacted:

"450 let's go."

Trout's Instagram story

While Trout is only hitting .171 with three home runs, the Angels have started hot with a 7-3 record after Tuesday's win.

