"Even when healthy, Kris Bryant has an Anthony Rendon vibe" - Fans react as Rockies superstar embraces the grind of being a professional athlete

Colorado Rockies player Kris Bryant made his Cactus League debut against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant has dealt with multiple injuries since joining the Rockies in 2022, missing significant playing time.

In his spring debut on Sunday, he drew two walks and scored a run against the Brewers. After the game, Bryant discussed his health:

“Everything that I've worked on or focused on is an attempt to just stay on the field. And honestly, too, I think there's good results mechanically wise. When I am standing upright. So yeah, I mean, I'm feeling good. I mean, there are days where I'm a little cranky, but that's a good thing for me… every day is not going to be perfect.”

Several fans reacted to Kris Bryant’s performance, with some expressing frustration over his struggles.

“Even when he's healthy, Kris Bryant has an Anthony Rendon vibe about him,” one said.

“Worst acquisition in Rockies history. We don’t need a high $ DH,” said another.

“Laying the groundwork for his mid-April DL stint,” another wrote.

While negative comments persisted, many fans also showed support for Bryant’s comeback.

“He’ll be listed on the injury report until August now,” a comment read.

“Bulked up too, so he can give that spinal cord a little more padding. Seems to be ready for the grind. Proud of his resilience in the face of circumstance and vitriol. Dude never stops working,” another posted.

“I pray he revamps his career. What a great guy,” one said.

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black opens up on Kris Bryant’s struggles with the team

The Colorado Rockies signed Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract in March 2022. Speaking about Bryant’s injury history, Rockies manager Bud Black said (via MLB.com):

“Health is such a big determinant of anybody with talent. Kris just hasn’t been right since he’s been here for a couple of different injuries.

"Where he is age wise, there's a high degree of pride and motivation to make this right and to get on the field and play. I don't think you lose that where he is in his career.”

Due to a back injury, Bryant played only 42 games in 2022. In 2023, he was limited to 80 games due to heel and finger issues. Last season, he appeared in just 37 games, hitting .218 with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

