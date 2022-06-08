“Even when Marcus Semien has a good day at the plate he still finds a way to f**k it up on defense” - Texas Rangers fans are appalled after Marcus Semien costs his team a run with a lousy error

Marcus Semien hasn't settled in very well with the Texas Rangers this season. He signed a massive seven-year contract worth $175 million with the team in the offseason, but hasn't even batted over .200 this year.

Over 230 plate appearances, Semien is hitting a pitiful .196 with a .257 on-base percentage and .292 slugging average. Compare that to his 45 home runs and .873 on-base, plus slugging percentage, last season, and the drop-off becomes obvious. Despite those horrendous statistics, Semien is beginning to turn things around at the plate. He's hit four home runs and recorded 10 RBIs in his last 10 games.

But his progression in the batter's box seems to be detracting from his defense. During the seventh inning in today's game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians, Semien botched a routine ground-ball play and cost his team a run. Cleveland went on to win the game 6-3, leaving Rangers fans furious at Semien.

Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant A costly blunder by Marcus Semien. Charges bouncer, bobbles it & then doesn't notice that Mercado never stopped at third until it is too late to make good throw home. It's 6-3. But this inning should be over. Lowe couldn't pick a 2-out throw from Ibáñez A costly blunder by Marcus Semien. Charges bouncer, bobbles it & then doesn't notice that Mercado never stopped at third until it is too late to make good throw home. It's 6-3. But this inning should be over. Lowe couldn't pick a 2-out throw from Ibáñez

At The Corner Podcast @AtTheCornerPod Marcus Semien will go down in history as a FANTASTIC thief.



Semien homered in the top of the seventh inning. Then, he cost his team a run in the bottom.

Will Heart Emoji❣️ @willforthrill Even when Marcus Semien has a good day at the plate he still finds a way to fuck it up on defense Even when Marcus Semien has a good day at the plate he still finds a way to fuck it up on defense

Semien needs to ground some extra ground balls before Wednesday's game.

Sean Thompson @big_tex06 Four plays in a row Marcus Semien missed a routine ground ball. Get him off this team. There is no reason for that absolutely ZERO. Four plays in a row Marcus Semien missed a routine ground ball. Get him off this team. There is no reason for that absolutely ZERO.

THE marcus semien hating club @dontpressdeion there is no way marcus semien won a gold glove! dude is so trash in the field ITS CRAZY there is no way marcus semien won a gold glove! dude is so trash in the field ITS CRAZY

Gary @garyestep #TEXASRANGERS

Marcus Semien needs to go back to Single A ball with fielding like he had in the 7th. No situational awareness at all. Marcus Semien needs to go back to Single A ball with fielding like he had in the 7th. No situational awareness at all. #TEXASRANGERSMarcus Semien needs to go back to Single A ball with fielding like he had in the 7th. No situational awareness at all.

Anthony Lofton @vctony15 Marcus Semien pick a lane. Be good hitting or fielding. Marcus Semien pick a lane. Be good hitting or fielding.

On days like this, it can be hard to believe Semien is a defending Gold Glove Award winner.

9 @TheMSBurner marcus semien dawg just cost us a run marcus semien dawg just cost us a run

Semien might be finding his bat again, but Rangers fans hope he doesn't forget his glove in the meantime.

