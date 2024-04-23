"Ever since he ran into that fence in LA, he has struggled” – MLB analyst believes lingering health issues are behind Aaron Judge’s slow start

It has been a rough start to the season for former American League MVP Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees captain has not been his usual self, however, even while the slugger's production has dipped, the team has excelled. The Bronx Bombers currently have a 15-8 record amid the outfielder's struggles.

It seems that it is only a matter of time before Aaron Judge is performing at the plate. However, former pitcher and current MLB analyst Dontrelle Willis believes there is something that is preventing the Yankees superstar from performing as he normally has throughout his career.

"I don't think he's 100%. Ever since he ran into that fence in LA, he has struggled. He has not looked like the same Aaron Judge we all know and love." @DTrainMLB talks with @kevinburkhardt and @Sweendog9 about Judge's struggles in the first few weeks of the season" - @MLBONFOX

"Ever since he ran into that fence in LA, he has struggled," - Willis said on a recent episode of FOX Sports. "I know he's not going to say it but he just doesn't look like he is able to attack the ball like he wants to," he continued, explaining how a lingering lower-body injury could cause an imbalance during his at-bats.

It remains unclear whether or not the New York Yankees star is dealing with some nagging injury, however, the fence situation that Willis mentioned forced him to miss 42 games last year.

"AARON JUDGE BROKE THROUGH THE FENCE. What a catch" - @ComplexSports

If he is indeed still dealing with some lower body issues, it would make sense given his production at the plate. Judge currently owns a .183 batting average with 3 home runs, 11 RBIs, and a .674 OPS.

Aaron Judge's slow start has been overshadowed by the Yankees potent lineup

It's clear that Judge has not been producing at the level that many New York Yankees fans have been accustomed to, there have been several others who have stepped up. Newcomers Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto have been excellent early in their tenures with the Bronx Bombers, helping the club maintain a solid placement in the American League.

The emergence of potential superstar shortstop Anthony Volpe has also helped contribute to the team's solid start. Dubbed "The Next Derek Jeter" by many fans, Volpe has shown great improvement at the plate, pushing his season stats to a .288 batting average with a pair of home runs, 9 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases.

