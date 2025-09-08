  • home icon
  • Baseball
  "Everett's bat flip & Caden's tag out" - Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, melts over her sons making core baseball memories

"Everett's bat flip & Caden's tag out" - Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, melts over her sons making core baseball memories

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 08, 2025 05:36 GMT
Syndication: NorthJersey - Source: Imagn
Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, melts over her sons making core baseball memories - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole has been out for the season following Tommy John surgery. While he misses pitching in the MLB, he has traded that spectacle for forming core baseball memories with his sons in their backyard.

On Monday, Cole's wife, Amy, offered a glimpse of an at-bat from their backyard early morning. The small video features Everett hitting it, resulting in a bat-flip, followed by their other son, Caden, tagging his sibling out at first.

"It's E's bat flip and C's tag out of nowhere for me," Amy wrote.
Amy Cole's Instagram story via @ amyc23
Amy Cole's Instagram story via @ amyc23

Gerrit and Amy played college baseball and softball at UCLA, where they first met. They tied the knot in Nov. 2016 and welcomed Caden, born in June 2020, and Everett, born in Jan. 2023.

also-read-trending Trending

Gerrit Cole's son is teammates with fellow Yankees ace Carlos Rodon's son

Gerrit Cole's elder son, Caden, has some Yankees company with him in T-Ball. Cole's son is teammates with fellow New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon's son, Bo Rodon, in the Greenwich Recreation T-ball league.

In May, Rodon's wife, Ashley, shared about the development through an Instagram post where they snapped the sons of Yankees teammates smiling while wearing their baseball jerseys.

"It was a big day in our house ... First T-ball game officially in the books. Love these two, how much they love baseball, and that they get to do it together!" she wrote in a post while tagging Cole's wife Amy.
On the baseball front, Gerrit Cole has already started throwing. After missing the entirety of the 2025 season, he won't return until the start of the 2026 season. However, he has hit the ground running in his rehab. After sufficient rest post Tommy John surgery, the former Cy Young winner was spotted throwing at Yankee Stadium two days ago.

New Jersey Advance Media’s Max Goodman shared the update on X.

“Good afternoon from Yankee Stadium where ace Gerrit Cole is throwing on the outfield grass,” Goodman said. “…he’ll continue to build up in his throwing program down the stretch here as he works back from Tommy John surgery.”
New York Yankees fans will hope they get the whole of Cole next season.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
